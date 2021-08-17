Biden allocates up to $500m to help Afghanistan refugees

US President Joe Biden has allocated up to $500 million in aid to Afghan refugees, according to his memorandum for Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“I hereby determine, pursuant to section 2(c)(1) of the MRAA [(Migration and Refugee Assistance Act)], that it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance under the MRAA in an amount not to exceed $500 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs of refugees, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, including applicants for Special Immigrant Visas. Such assistance may be provided on a bilateral or multilateral basis as appropriate, including through contributions to international organizations and through funding to other nongovernmental organizations, governments, and United States departments and agencies,” Biden noted, in particular, in this memorandum.