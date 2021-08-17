Quake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Tuesday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 9:43am local time, 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the MES.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra and Ghazanchi villages of Armenia’s Shirak Province and Metsavan village of Lori Province.