Quake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area
Quake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Tuesday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 9:43am local time, 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the MES.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt in Bavra and Ghazanchi villages of Armenia’s Shirak Province and Metsavan village of Lori Province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
