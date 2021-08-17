News
Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport
Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital, Reuters reported.

The number of civilians at the airport had thinned out, a Western security official at the facility said, a day after chaotic scenes in which U.S. troops fired to disperse crowds and people clung to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.

"Many people who were here yesterday have gone home," the official said.

Flights were suspended flights for much of Monday, when at least five people were killed, witnesses said, although it was unclear whether they had been shot or crushed in a stampede.
