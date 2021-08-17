Azerbaijanis fired at several Gegharkunik Province villages, Armenia enlarged community leader says

The situation in the direction of the settlements of Geghamasar enlarged community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province is calm at the moment.
The mayor of Geghamasar, Hakob Avetyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am, that the Azerbaijani shooting in the area had stopped at around 1am Tuesday.
"There is already serious uneasiness in the villages. All this has already become a continuous process; it’s not one day, it’s almost every day. They [the Azerbaijanis] were firing from different caliber weapons. They are already firing on the villages," Avetyan said.