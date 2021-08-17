357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 357 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 235,171 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,713 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,138 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 269, the total respective number so far is 223,070, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,250—an increase by 75 from the previous day.

And 6,584 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,446,731 such tests have been performed to date.