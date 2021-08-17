News
Tuesday
August 17
News
Azerbaijan president starts toponymic war with Armenia
Azerbaijan president starts toponymic war with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on his country's media to use the Azerbaijani names of Armenia’s settlements.

The leader of Azerbaijan started this process of toponymic occupation from the Vardenis town and urban municipal community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

"This road—Aliyev is in the occupied Karvachar (Kelbajar) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—leads directly to the Basarkecher region. It is called 'Vardenis' region in Armenia. But the real name of this region and province is Basarkecher," Aliyev said.

Then he made a fake historical excursion, declaring about "the ancient Azerbaijani land" and that "the absolute majority of the inhabitants were Azerbaijanis."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
