News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Two deputy mayors of Armenia’s Goris are detained
Two deputy mayors of Armenia’s Goris are detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Goris city deputy mayors Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan have been detained Tuesday within the framework of a criminal case under investigation by the Investigative Committee of Armenia. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS by Committee spokesman Vardan Tadevosyan.

They have been charged with large-scale embezzlement or misuse.

In addition, Hovsepyan has been charged with opposing—by using his official position—to participation in the election campaign or refusal to participate in the election campaign or obstructing participation in the election campaign.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal demanding re-arrest of opposition MP
Armen Charchyan, former director of Izmirlian Medical Center…
 Gunmen kill 3 people, kidnap 20 in Nigeria
At an agricultural college in northwest Zamfara state…
 Inmate found hanged in Armenia prison
From the window bar, and with a sheet…
 Father, son killed after tractor falls into gorge in Armenia’s Lori Province
Forensic medical examinations of the bodies have been ordered…
 One person dies after road accident near Armenia village
A vehicle had crashed into a train-car shack…
 Firefighting plane crashes in Turkey
It had been rented from Russia to help in Turkey's effort to contain a forest fire in southern Kahramanmaras Province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos