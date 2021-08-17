News
Tuesday
August 17
News
Relative calm at Yeraskh, Kut villages’ directions, says Armenia army General Staff deputy chief
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As long as we have neighbors like them [the Azerbaijanis], there will always be tension. Our task is to not only be ready at any time, but also to put pressure on them by all methods. Deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Andranik Makaryan, told this to reporters on Tuesday.

"The situation at the border is what you are witnessing. The daily work of our armed forces at the border is the daily routine of military service," he said.

In response to a reporter’s remark that the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is tense and the Armenian army had two casualties Monday, and asked what details he could provide on the border situation, the deputy chief of the army general staff said that at the moment the border situation is relatively calm, detailing that it is about the directions of Yeraskh and Kut villages.

Asked whether the adversary is trying to advance in those directions or is just causing tension, Makaryan assured that it is just causing tension and there are no attempts to advance.

Andranik Makaryan, however, did not respond to question on the process of deployment of Russian border guards in Tavush Province, emphasizing that he did not have that information.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
