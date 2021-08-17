Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction proposes holding parliamentary debates on border tension

YEREVAN. – Based on the tension around Armenia and on its border, we suggest holding a closed or open discussion with the participation of persons in charge. The head of the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and former defense minister—Seyran Ohanyan stated this at Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly.
According to him, the need for these debates is due to contradictory information about the situation at the border. "We suggest holding a discussion, learning about the situation, and dispelling the public's concerns," Ohanyan said.
As reported earlier, two Armenian servicemen were killed Monday as a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ shooting at the territory of Armenia. As a result of retaliatory actions, however, the adversary’s shooting was stopped.