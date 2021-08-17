Aliyev wants to sue foreign companies operating gold mines in Karabakh

Azerbaijan has already started lawsuits against companies that have developed gold mines in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). President Ilham Aliyev stated about this during his visit to Artsakh’s occupied regions of Kashatagh (Lachin) and Karvachar (Kelbajar), according to TASS.

"The court processes have already begun. We started it, invited well-known international law firms, and now they are preparing lawsuits," Aliyev said.

He noted that foreign companies have operated gold mines in the Kovsakan (Zangelan) and Karvachar regions and elsewhere. "Now they will answer for it," the Azerbaijani president added.

According to him, these companies have two options: to pay compensation, or to answer at the international courts.

Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, visited also the occupied Karvachar and Kashatagh regions to attend the groundbreaking of a tunnel to be built on the Mrav (Murovdag) mountain range.

Furthermore, they got acquainted with the work being carried out at the small hydroelectric power plant of Kashatagh.

During the visit, Ilham Aliyev was on hand also at the groundbreaking of a tunnel on the Karvachar-Berdzor (Lachin) highway, as well as at the Berdzor city international airport.