Armenia opposition MP: Many residents of Stepanakert have been lacking water supply for two weeks now

Many residents of Stepanakert have been lacking water supply for two weeks now, and even though some residents have water supply, there are shortages. This is what deputy of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Abrahamyan said during today’s special parliamentary session.
Abrahamyan clarified that 98% of the sources of the rivers in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh which used to be under Armenians’ control remained in Karvatchar, which has been transferred to Azerbaijan. According to him, this already goes to show the crisis for Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia since it is directly linked to the issue of Lake Sevan. “From what I managed to see in the footage in Azerbaijani resources, there is heavy machinery operating near the rivers in Karvatchar,” the MP added.