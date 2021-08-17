No damage, affected as result of Azerbaijan shootings at Armenia’s Kut village, says community head

It is peaceful in Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province Tuesday; no shots were fired. Kut mayor Sima Chitchyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"Yesterday the bullets hit the roofs of houses, and we found out about the new shots from those sounds. There is no destruction in the village as a result of the shootings. There were residents from the village outside, but they were not targeted," she said.

According to the head of this village, the aforesaid Azerbaijani shooting stopped after 10pm.

"After the [44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall], it is clear that there is uneasiness and fear among the people. But there were no people leaving the village, and there are no people with such intentions," Sima Chitchyan emphasized.

And when asked what the villagers should do in case of intense shooting or more serious situations, Chitchyan responded: "Every resident of the village knows what to do in such a case."