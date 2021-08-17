News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Lawyer: Armenia law-enforcement authorities bringing Goris deputy mayors to Investigative Committee in Yerevan
Lawyer: Armenia law-enforcement authorities bringing Goris deputy mayors to Investigative Committee in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Law-enforcement authorities are currently transporting Deputy Mayors of Goris Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan from Goris to the Investigative Committee in Yerevan. This is what the deputy mayors’ attorney Edgar Aramyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Deputy Mayors of Goris Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan were detained Tuesday within the framework of a criminal case under investigation by the Investigative Committee of Armenia. They have been charged with large-scale embezzlement or misuse. In addition, Hovsepyan has been charged with opposing—by using his official position—to participation in the election campaign or refusal to participate in the election campaign or obstructing participation in the election campaign.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Investigative Committee sends case against opposition party leader to Prosecutor General's Office
In regard to the aforementioned...
 Circumstances behind suicide of man who jumped off Yerevan bridge being clarified (PHOTO)
Measures are being taken to...
 Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal demanding re-arrest of opposition MP
Armen Charchyan, former director of Izmirlian Medical Center…
 Two deputy mayors of Armenia’s Goris are detained
Within the framework of a criminal case under investigation by the Investigative Committee…
 Gunmen kill 3 people, kidnap 20 in Nigeria
At an agricultural college in northwest Zamfara state…
 Inmate found hanged in Armenia prison
From the window bar, and with a sheet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos