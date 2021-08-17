Lawyer: Armenia law-enforcement authorities bringing Goris deputy mayors to Investigative Committee in Yerevan

Law-enforcement authorities are currently transporting Deputy Mayors of Goris Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan from Goris to the Investigative Committee in Yerevan. This is what the deputy mayors’ attorney Edgar Aramyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Deputy Mayors of Goris Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan were detained Tuesday within the framework of a criminal case under investigation by the Investigative Committee of Armenia. They have been charged with large-scale embezzlement or misuse. In addition, Hovsepyan has been charged with opposing—by using his official position—to participation in the election campaign or refusal to participate in the election campaign or obstructing participation in the election campaign.