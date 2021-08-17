News
Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees being evacuated, Azerbaijani shots are heard
Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees being evacuated, Azerbaijani shots are heard
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the moment, shots are heard in the area of Sotk gold mine in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, work has stopped at the mine, and the workers are being evacuated. Ruzanna Grigoryan, a representative of GeoProMining Gold company which operates this mine, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"Sporadic shots [by the Azerbaijani side] are being heard. We are sending the workers on duty home," Grigoryan added.

As reported earlier, the workers at Sotk gold mine were evacuated in the early morning hours on Tuesday, too, due to the shootings in Gegharkunik, and the work at the mine had resumed at around 3am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
