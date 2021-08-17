News
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.14/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.38 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 579.30 (down by AMD 0.99), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.01 (down by AMD 3.47), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 372.47, AMD 28,264.82 and AMD 16,091.65, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
