Lavrov calls on Russia vehicle carriers to consider Artsakh's transit potential

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on Russian vehicle carriers to pay attention to the transit potential of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), TASS reported.
"Currently, active work is being carried out there toward infrastructure, road resumption; so please take a closer look at this promising area. In my view, it will obviously have economic benefits," he said during a meeting with the international association of vehicle carriers. "It is important that the economic development of this part of our immediate neighborhood is carried out with the active participation of Russia."