Azerbaijan’s Aliyev once again makes territorial claims against Armenians
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev once again makes territorial claims against Armenians
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has once again made territorial claims against Armenians, in particular, regarding the Zangezur and Sevan regions, stating that he will return the Azerbaijanis to "the land of their ancestors."

"Currently, Western Zangezur is under the control of Armenia. But as a result of the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, we will certainly use it to bring our citizens back to the land of their ancestors. There are such plans, and it is natural because our citizens were forcibly expelled from the territory of Armenia—not only from the Zangezur mahal, but also from Gokchay [(Sevan)]. And they have every right to live in the land of their ancestors. We have left it for the next stage," said the Azerbaijani president.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Lavrov calls on Russia vehicle carriers to consider Artsakh's transit potential
"Currently, active work is being carried out there toward infrastructure, road resumption,” said the Russian FM…
 MOD: Adversary opened fire at Armenia positions in Sotk, 1 Armenian soldier sustained gunshot wound
Azerbaijan has one casualty and one wounded as a result of counteractions by the Armenian side…
 Armenia opposition MP: Many residents of Stepanakert have been lacking water supply for two weeks now
Abrahamyan clarified that 98% of the...
 No damage, affected as result of Azerbaijan shootings at Armenia’s Kut village, says community head
After the war, it is clear that there is uneasiness and fear among the people…
 Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees being evacuated, Azerbaijani shots are heard
The workers on duty are being sent home…
 Aliyev wants to sue foreign companies operating gold mines in Karabakh
"Now they will answer for it," the Azerbaijani president stated…
