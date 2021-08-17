Azerbaijan’s Aliyev once again makes territorial claims against Armenians

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has once again made territorial claims against Armenians, in particular, regarding the Zangezur and Sevan regions, stating that he will return the Azerbaijanis to "the land of their ancestors."
"Currently, Western Zangezur is under the control of Armenia. But as a result of the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, we will certainly use it to bring our citizens back to the land of their ancestors. There are such plans, and it is natural because our citizens were forcibly expelled from the territory of Armenia—not only from the Zangezur mahal, but also from Gokchay [(Sevan)]. And they have every right to live in the land of their ancestors. We have left it for the next stage," said the Azerbaijani president.