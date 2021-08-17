The Taliban forecast good ties with Turkey since they seek to adapt to the world order after the military victory in Afghanistan, said Taliban’s official representative Suhail Shahin.
In an interview with Ahaber, Shahin said Turkey is a large and fraternal Islamic country. He also made it clear that the Taliban are ready to work with international specialists for consolidation of power.
According to Ahval, Turkish sources refuted news that Ankara intends to renounce its plans to ensure security at the airport and declares that it is ready to provide technical assistance to the Taliban.
Highlighting the similarities with Muslim Turkey, the Taliban have declared several times that Turkey must pull out its troops from Afghanistan along with other international forces.