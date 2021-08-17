Lavrov: Russia isn't rushing to recognize power of Taliban in Afghanistan

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia isn’t rushing to recognize the power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, TASS reported.
Lavrov added that he had a talk with his Chinese counterpart yesterday and that their positions match.
At the same time, Lavrov indicated that Russia mentions Taliban’s positive impulses for further development of Afghanistan. He added that Russia hopes the Taliban’s dialogue with the leaders of Afghanistan’s political forces will end with the formation of inclusive transitional structures of the country’s government.
The Russian foreign minister mentioned the positive processes on the streets of Kabul where, according to him, “the situation is rather calm, and, overall, the Taliban are effectively ensuring law and order”.