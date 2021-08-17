MOD: Adversary opened fire at Armenia positions in Sotk, 1 Armenian soldier sustained gunshot wound

YEREVAN. – Starting at 2:45pm on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik Province, particularly on the Sotk village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as a result of which one Armenian serviceman sustained a gunshot wound, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
His injury is not life-threatening.
The shooting was continuing as of 4:30pm.
The Azerbaijani side has one casualty and one wounded as a result of counteractions by the Armenian side.