MOD: Adversary opened fire at Armenia positions in Sotk, 1 Armenian soldier sustained gunshot wound
MOD: Adversary opened fire at Armenia positions in Sotk, 1 Armenian soldier sustained gunshot wound
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Starting at 2:45pm on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik Province, particularly on the Sotk village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as a result of which one Armenian serviceman sustained a gunshot wound, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

His injury is not life-threatening.

The shooting was continuing as of 4:30pm.

The Azerbaijani side has one casualty and one wounded as a result of counteractions by the Armenian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
