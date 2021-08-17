Armenia Investigative Committee sends case against opposition party leader to Prosecutor General's Office

Investigation of the case against leader of National Security Party Garnik Isagulyan is over.
As reported the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, within the scope of the investigation, it was established that “Garnik Isagulyan, realizing the fact that his provided information is false, falsely denounced high-ranking officials of Armenia by untruthfully accusing them of particularly grave crimes, as well as made public calls for use of violence against the Prime Minister of Armenia and publicly justified violence.
The reason for criminal prosecution was the statements that Isagulyan made at a press conference on November 23, 2020, stating that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the members of his team allegedly collaborated with Baku and the special services of Azerbaijan, received $48,000,000 from Turkey and Azerbaijan, and a revolution took place in Armenia in 2018 for the indicated amount. At the same press conference, Isagulyan stated that former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan, through the heads of passport departments appointed by him, allegedly distributed 1,400 Armenian passports to Azerbaijanis who speak Armenian, after which the Azerbaijanis entered Kajaran and went to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
On December 13, 2020, in an interview with 168.am, and on December 14 at Hayeli Press Club, Isagulyan stated that former Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Samvel Babayan had organized preparations for the assassination of former high-ranking officials, as well as leader of the Artsakh Diocese, His Holiness Pargev.
On December 22, 2020, in a video posted on YouTube, Isagulyan made calls for violence against Nikol Pashinyan, noting that the person who killed Prime Minister should receive the title of national hero and $1,000,000 as a prize. At the same time, he assured that harming Nikol Pashinyan is not an illegal act, and publicly justified violence.
In regard to the aforementioned, Isagulyan is charged under relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
Preliminary investigation is over. The case, along with the indictment, has been transferred to the Prosecutor General's Office for approval, and with a petition to submit to court.