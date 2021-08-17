Qatar FM calls on Taliban to ensure protection of civilian population

Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani calls on the Taliban to ensure protection of the civilian population in Afghanistan, AFP reported.
The minister and head of the Taliban’s political bureau Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met in Doha.
Over the past few days, Doha has enhanced pressure on the Taliban, which have a political bureau in Qatar that ensures the rights and protection of the civilian population.
The latest events in Afghanistan in terms of security and the political events, as well as intensification of the necessary efforts to achieve solidarity were discussed during the meeting.
Baradar, who is the co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban, is viewed as the potential leader of Afghanistan under the Taliban’s regime.