Circumstances behind suicide of man who jumped off Yerevan bridge being clarified (PHOTO)

Today at 9:06 a.m. an alarm was received according to which there was a body of a man under Victory Bridge in Yerevan.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a mobile phone and the identification card of the deceased were found after inspection, and according to the information on the card, the man was a 37-year-old citizen of Yerevan.
Measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances behind the incident.
The relevant unit of the Police of Armenia has been given an assignment.