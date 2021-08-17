News
Tuesday
August 17
Circumstances behind suicide of man who jumped off Yerevan bridge being clarified (PHOTO)
Circumstances behind suicide of man who jumped off Yerevan bridge being clarified (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 9:06 a.m. an alarm was received according to which there was a body of a man under Victory Bridge in Yerevan.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a mobile phone and the identification card of the deceased were found after inspection, and according to the information on the card, the man was a 37-year-old citizen of Yerevan.

Measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances behind the incident.

The relevant unit of the Police of Armenia has been given an assignment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
