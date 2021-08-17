Armenia parliament majority faction leader: We'll try to hold closed discussion on border situation tomorrow

We will try to hold a closed discussion on the current situation on the border tomorrow. This is what leader of “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hayk Konjoryan said during today’s special parliamentary session and recalled that leader of the opposition “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan had made the proposal for the discussion today.
On August 16, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The adversary was repressed after response operations. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that the Azerbaijani side opened fire today, after which an Armenian servicemen received a firearm injury in Sotk. The adversary has one victim and one injured.