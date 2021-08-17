Armenia village head says situation calm, but there was intensive firing in direction of Sotk gold mine 1 hour ago

The situation is relatively calm at this moment, there is no firing, but there was intensive firing in the direction of Sotk gold mine about an hour ago. This is what head of enlarged Geghamasar village Hakob Avetyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Slight firing has already become typical. Nobody sounds the alarm, including me. We only start getting worried and sounding the alarm when there is a lot of firing,” the village head said, adding that the adversary [Azerbaijan] targets peaceful settlements.
“We don’t have human casualties, but the roofs of homes might be damaged as a result of the shelling. A villager could have been killed, and the adversary’s goal is to kill and cause panic,” Avetyan said.