Attorney: Deputy mayors of Armenia's Goris detained so that government can appoint mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Mayors of Goris Irina Yolyan and Menua Hovsepyan were detained so that the government can appoint a mayor. This is what the deputy mayors’ attorney Armen Melkonyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“This is the beheading of Goris. This is the thanks that Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan are getting for what they did during and after the war. We were told that the motions for arrest will be submitted to court this evening. Charges are being brought as we speak,” Melkonyan added.

The attorney informed that the testimony of head of Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan lies at the core of Menua Hovsepyan’s charge once again and that the charge against Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan is based on a testimony with similar content.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
