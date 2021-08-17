Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding serviceman's injury from Azerbaijani's' gunshot

The Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reports that the Committee has launched a criminal case regarding the injury that a fixed-term serviceman received from a gunshot fired by the adversary [Azerbaijan].
“On August 17 at around 3 p.m. machine gunner of the reconnaissance company of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia located in the administrative territory of Sotk village of Gegharkunik Province, compulsory fixed-term serviceman received a bodily injury from a firearm in the right shin after a gunshot fired by the adversary at a combat position in the maintenance area of the military unit. A criminal case has been launched under relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia, and preliminary investigation is underway,” the press release reads.