Karabakh Defense Army's servicemen pulled out of borders of Shushi Province's Yeghtsahogh village

Servicemen of the Defense Army left the borders of Yeghtsahogh village of Shushi Province a few days ago. Head of the village Artak Hakobyan confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The village is not protected. There are rumors that our soldiers were removed so that the Azerbaijanis can retreat 3 kilometers as well. However, the only thing that is happening now is that our servicemen have left the borders, and the Azerbaijanis are still standing in their place,” he said.
Hakobyan also said Russian peacekeepers came to protect the borders of the village for a while, but went and never returned.