US zoo visitors rescue handler from alligator attack

Visitors to a Zoo in the US State of Utah have rescued a handler who was attacked by an alligator and dragged to its cage.
The video shows the handler approaching the alligator, opening its cage in front of visitors.
But the alligator suddenly grabbed the handler's hand and pulled her into its cage.
Then a visitor, following the instructions of the handler, sat on the back of the predator, and the handler was able to remove her hand from the alligator's mouth, after which another visitor pulled the handler out of the cage.