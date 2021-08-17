Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found after searches in Karabakh's Jrakan region

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that searches for the remains of Armenian servicemen killed during the hostilities or deemed to be missing in action were conducted in Jrakan (Jabrayil) region today, and based on the results, the remains of another two servicemen were found and removed.
The servicemen’s identities will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination in Armenia.
Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,636 servicemen have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh.