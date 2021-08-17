News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found after searches in Karabakh's Jrakan region
Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found after searches in Karabakh's Jrakan region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that searches for the remains of Armenian servicemen killed during the hostilities or deemed to be missing in action were conducted in Jrakan (Jabrayil) region today, and based on the results, the remains of another two servicemen were found and removed.

The servicemen’s identities will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination in Armenia.

Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,636 servicemen have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos