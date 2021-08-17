Trilateral task force for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resumes activities

Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation Mher Grigoran, Shahin Mustafayev and Alexei Overchuk have resumed the activities of the trilateral task force in charge of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as reported the press service of the Government of the Russian Federation.
During today’s session held in Moscow, the Deputy Prime Ministers discussed the prospects for restoration of transport links in the South Caucasus and discussed the course of future activities to be carried out within the scope of the statement signed by the leaders of the three countries on January 11, 2021.