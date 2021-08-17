News
Wednesday
August 18
Armenia MOD orders to improve quality of citizens' services significantly or be held liable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


If you don’t improve the quality of service for citizens significantly and solve the issues within reasonable timeframes, you will be held liable. This is what Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan said during a consultation held with the heads of subdivisions of the Ministry of Defense, adding that he has been receiving many complaints from citizens in regard to the issuance of legal and social documents related to the ministry.

Karapetyan strictly gave the heads of subdivisions assignments and ordered them to reorganize their activities.
