40 killed in shooting and due to stampede at Kabul International Airport

A Taliban commander at Kabul International Airport told TOLO News that at least 40 people were killed in shooting by the foreign forces and due to a stampede at Kabul International Airport. He told the people to not be deceived by fake rumors about travelling abroad and asked them to avoid coming to the airport.
“They said that many people have left without visas and passports, therefore we came here tonight,” said Khaibar, a Kabul resident.
“The situation in the country is unclear, we don’t know which direction to move in, where we want to go,” said Rahmanullah, a resident in Kabul.
Large numbers of women are attempting to flee, saying the desperate situation in the country is compelling them to go.
The Taliban say that they are making every effort to bring lasting peace and progress in Afghanistan.