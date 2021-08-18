Yerevan car explosion, victims identified

The identities of the injured who were hospitalized after a car explosion Tuesday in Yerevan have been determined, shamshyan.com reported.
Accordingly, Ararat Province residents Sargis Soghomonyan, 39, Armine Simonyan, 36, and Gor Soghomonyan, 3, had suffered burns, and were taken to "Astghik" Medical Center.
Ararat Province resident Sargis Margaryan, 68, had suffered heat burn, and was taken to the Yerevan center for burns.
And Ararat Province resident Vrezh Margaryan had suffered heat burn, as well as neck, forearm and wrist injuries, and was taken to the Yerevan center for burns.
At around 1:40pm Tuesday, an explosion took place in a car, in still unknown circumstances, at a Yerevan intersection.