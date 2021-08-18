News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.14
EUR
579.3
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Yerevan car explosion, victims identified
Yerevan car explosion, victims identified
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The identities of the injured who were hospitalized after a car explosion Tuesday in Yerevan have been determined, shamshyan.com reported.

Accordingly, Ararat Province residents Sargis Soghomonyan, 39, Armine Simonyan, 36, and Gor Soghomonyan, 3, had suffered burns, and were taken to "Astghik" Medical Center.

Ararat Province resident Sargis Margaryan, 68, had suffered heat burn, and was taken to the Yerevan center for burns.

And Ararat Province resident Vrezh Margaryan had suffered heat burn, as well as neck, forearm and wrist injuries, and was taken to the Yerevan center for burns.

At around 1:40pm Tuesday, an explosion took place in a car, in still unknown circumstances, at a Yerevan intersection.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos