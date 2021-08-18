US evacuates more than 3,200 people so far from Afghanistan

The US has so far evacuated more than 3,200 people from Kabul, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, the White House said, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.
“Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights (…). Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate,” a White House official said on Tuesday.
“We have evacuated more than 3,200 people so far, including our personnel. In addition to these more than 3,200 total evacuated, we have relocated nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants to the United States,” added the White House official.