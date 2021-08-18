Newspaper: Armenia government getting ready to present its program in parliament on August 24

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The national government is getting ready to present its program in the parliament on August 24.
According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the executive [branch of power] must send the government's program to the parliamentary factions by August 23 so that the [parliamentary] opposition, in turn, can study [it] and present a position.
Yesterday, the NA [(National Assembly)] ruling CC [Civil Contract] faction discussed the government's program with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the second time already. According to our information, Pashinyan mainly speaks, presents their vision. The authorities want to "sort out" the government's program to the liking of their faction, and then send [it] to the NA opposition.
We have learned that there is a heated discussion within the authorities on how Nikol Pashinyan should behave during the presentation of the government program, or whether it is worthwhile at all for Pashinyan to appear in parliament, deliver a speech, answer his team's questions during these closed meetings, and everything shall end with that.
It can be said that the authorities are waiting for the daily behavior of the parliamentary opposition. If the situation heats up these days, the opposition starts criticizing Pashinyan, it is possible that the latter will not even come to the presentation of the government's program. It all depends on the coming days.