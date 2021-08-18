Armenia military unit is brought to high level of combat-readiness

YEREVAN. – A training alarm was sounded Tuesday at the 5th Military Unit of Armenia in order to improve the functional duties and professional knowledge of its servicemen, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense.
Accordingly, this military unit was brought to a high level of combat-readiness, control points were set up, mobile communication nodes were released, and military equipment was brought to a state of combat.
On the same day, the 4th Military Unit inspected its armaments and military equipment and eliminated various malfunctions.