Armenia military unit is brought to high level of combat-readiness
Armenia military unit is brought to high level of combat-readiness
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – A training alarm was sounded Tuesday at the 5th Military Unit of Armenia in order to improve the functional duties and professional knowledge of its servicemen, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense.

Accordingly, this military unit was brought to a high level of combat-readiness, control points were set up, mobile communication nodes were released, and military equipment was brought to a state of combat.

On the same day, the 4th Military Unit inspected its armaments and military equipment and eliminated various malfunctions.
