Russia peacekeepers continue to provide security in Karabakh

MOSCOW. – The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to carry out tasks aimed at maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring the safety of traffic and transportation food and various goods along the border line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
In addition, the staff of the observation posts of this Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly conducts combat training and exercises to prevent violations, as well as possible attacks on these observation posts.