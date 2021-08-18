Opposition MP: Agenda put forward by Azerbaijan has been approved by Armenia?

According to the official website of the Russian government, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev have resumed the work of the trilateral working group. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA), wrote about this on Facebook.

"So, what is the reason for the resumption of negotiations on regional unblocking [of communications] amid the Azerbaijani occupation and the provocations that have resulted in death in various parts of the border line [of Armenia] in recent days?

Does this assume that the agenda put forward by Azerbaijan has been approved in Armenia, and the [Armenian] authorities, tolerating the fact that Azerbaijan is in the RA sovereign territory, are guided by the logic of Azerbaijani ambitions?

The issue of opening of communications, demarcation of borders, and the fulfillment of Artsakh's [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] right to self-determination and its international recognition needs to be in one single package.

By excluding the Artsakh issue from the current negotiation agenda, these [Armenian] authorities record from the very beginning that they are moving forward with preconditions imposed by Azerbaijan, in which the national interest of Azerbaijan is solely represented," Abrahamyan added in particular.