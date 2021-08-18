By the decision of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, the "Erebuni-Yerevan" celebrations—marking the anniversary of the founding of the Armenian capital Yerevan—scheduled for October will not be held this year, the mayor's spokesman, Hakob Karapetyan, informed on Facebook.
He added that the funding to be provided from the 2021 budget of Yerevan for the "Erebuni-Yerevan" celebrations by will instead be directed to assist the "100 houses in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]" project, as well as to the programs of development of Yerevan’s cultural facilities.