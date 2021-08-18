News
Wednesday
August 18
News
504 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
504 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 504 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 235,675 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,716 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,139 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 157, the total respective number so far is 223,227, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,593.

And 7,219 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,453,950 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
