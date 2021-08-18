Some government offices reopen in Afghanistan’s Herat Province

Sources in Herat said that a number of government offices in this Afghan province had resumed their activities, but without the presence of women employees, TOLO News reported.
Breshna Company in Herat resumed its work a day after the Taliban took control of Herat city, and now is operating as before.
“The staff are back on duty and there are no problems,” said Mullah Khair Mohammad Meraj, the Taliban member heading the Herat Breshna company.
Regarding the presence of women in government institutions in Herat, Mawlawi Abdul Qayum Rohani, the Taliban governor for the province, said: “We have rules on women's work. Women should not have any worries, and they can continue their work based on the Sharia laws.” He added: “Men and women deserve to have those rights that have been defined in Islam.”
Taliban officials in Herat are urging all government employees in the province to return to their duties.