China pledges to help Afghanistan despite Taliban takeover
China pledges to help Afghanistan despite Taliban takeover
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Chinese authorities intend to help Afghanistan, even after the establishment of control by the radical Taliban movement in the country, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, Xinhua reported.

"China is ready to establish new diplomatic relations with the Taliban-established authorities in Afghanistan only after the situation in the country stabilizes and a tolerant government is formed there," Zhao said.

"We will continue to support efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan, and we will provide that country with possible assistance to promote socioeconomic development," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters.
