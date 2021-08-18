At least 2 people killed during rally in support of Afghanistan flag

At least two people have been reported killed and 12 injured in Jalalabad after Taliban militants opened fire during the city’s protests against the Taliban banner replacing Afghanistan’s national flag, Al Jazeera reported.
A similar protest was staged in Khost Province, too.
Judging by the published photos, dozens of Afghans took part in this demonstration.
Following the capture of Kabul, the Taliban have raised the white flag of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” over the buildings of the Afghan government institutions in the capital.