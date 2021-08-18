News
Armenia parliament ruling faction meeting with visiting Artsakh President
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The members of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia are currently meeting with visiting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, the faction informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But we could not find out what matters were being discussed with the Artsakh President.

According to Armlur.am, these pro-government MPs wanted to find out from Harutyunyan personally what the current border, social, and political situation is in Artsakh.

The meeting is taking place in the NA.
