Armenia parliament ruling faction meeting with visiting Artsakh President

The members of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia are currently meeting with visiting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, the faction informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But we could not find out what matters were being discussed with the Artsakh President.
According to Armlur.am, these pro-government MPs wanted to find out from Harutyunyan personally what the current border, social, and political situation is in Artsakh.
The meeting is taking place in the NA.