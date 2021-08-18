Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Closed discussion on border situation to be held today at 4 p.m.

Today at 4 p.m. there will be a closed discussion on the current situation on the border. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Saghatelyan stated that representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia will also be attending the discussion, adding that the chief of the General Staff or his deputy might attend.
Leader of the opposition “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan made the proposal for the closed discussion yesterday.
On August 16, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result of response operations, the adversary’s firing was suppressed. The Azerbaijani side also opened fire on August 17, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman received a firearm injury in Sotk. The adversary has one victim and one injured.