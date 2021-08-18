Armenia premier: About $142.5m worth programs already implemented in Artsakh

Armenia PM: Ruling political force’s position will be important in changing system of government

Armenia’s Pashinyan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

Armenia PM Pashinyan: We shall eradicate extreme poverty

Armenia minimum average annual GDP growth rate shall be 7%, as per government plan

Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024

PM: Foreign intelligence service to be established in Armenia in next 5 years

Armenia parliament ruling faction meeting with visiting Artsakh President

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Closed discussion on border situation to be held today at 4 p.m.

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

At least 2 people killed during rally in support of Afghanistan flag

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Pedestrian, 70, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Yerevan

China pledges to help Afghanistan despite Taliban takeover

Mayor's spokesman: "Erebuni-Yerevan" celebrations will not be held this year

Some government offices reopen in Afghanistan’s Herat Province

About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

Armenia PM sacks 2 deputy economy ministers

Armenia new deputy finance minister appointed

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

504 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Yerevan court considering petition to arrest Goris city deputy mayor

Russia peacekeepers continue to provide security in Karabakh

Opposition MP: Agenda put forward by Azerbaijan has been approved by Armenia?

Armenia’s Sotk gold mine resumes operations in morning

Gyumri to hold city council election on October 17

US evacuates more than 3,200 people so far from Afghanistan

Armenia military unit is brought to high level of combat-readiness

Newspaper: There is new instruction on criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief

US zoo visitors rescue handler from alligator attack

Newspaper: Armenia government getting ready to present its program in parliament on August 24

Gunmen kill 37 civilians in Niger

Yerevan car explosion, victims identified

EU says will work with Taliban only if human rights are respected

Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Uruguay FM

Greece says it can't become gateway to Europe for fleeing Afghans

Event commemorating Armenian and Russian veterans of 1827 Battle of Oshakan was held

Armenia MOD orders to improve quality of citizens' services significantly or be held liable

Qatar FM calls on Taliban to ensure protection of civilian population

US plane transports 640 Afghans from Kabul airport to Qatar

Attorney: Deputy mayors of Armenia's Goris detained so that government can appoint mayor

40 killed in shooting and due to stampede at Kabul International Airport

Armenia MFA issues statement

Armenia PM appoints new head of Talin town

Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found after searches in Karabakh's Jrakan region

Trilateral task force for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resumes activities

Armenia Investigative Committee sends case against opposition party leader to Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding serviceman's injury from Azerbaijani's' gunshot

Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry: Earthquake hits 12 km northeast of Bavra village, felt in other villages

Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law

Karabakh Defense Army's servicemen pulled out of borders of Shushi Province's Yeghtsahogh village

Armenia parliament majority faction leader: We'll try to hold closed discussion on border situation tomorrow

Women hold demonstration in Kabul

Armenia village head says situation calm, but there was intensive firing in direction of Sotk gold mine 1 hour ago

Lavrov: Russia isn't rushing to recognize power of Taliban in Afghanistan

Taliban forecast good ties with Turkey

Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry: Fire breaks out in Yeraskh village

Circumstances behind suicide of man who jumped off Yerevan bridge being clarified (PHOTO)

Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan and Batumi makes emergency landing in Rostov

Armenia parliament passes bill on additional release of water from Lake Sevan, in second and final reading

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev once again makes territorial claims against Armenians

Lavrov calls on Russia vehicle carriers to consider Artsakh's transit potential

Dollar drops in Armenia

MOD: Adversary opened fire at Armenia positions in Sotk, 1 Armenian soldier sustained gunshot wound

Armenia opposition MP: Many residents of Stepanakert have been lacking water supply for two weeks now

Russia Ambassador visits Armenian-Turkish border (PHOTOS)

No damage, affected as result of Azerbaijan shootings at Armenia’s Kut village, says community head

Armenia State Water Committee chief Karen Sargsyan may be appointed regional governor

Armenia parliament passes, in first reading, the bill on additional release of water from Lake Sevan

Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees being evacuated, Azerbaijani shots are heard

Armenia First President: People should know price they will pay for policy pursued by authorities

Lawyer: Armenia law-enforcement authorities bringing Goris deputy mayors to Investigative Committee in Yerevan

Aliyev wants to sue foreign companies operating gold mines in Karabakh

Armenia ex-deputy PM, now lawmaker Gevorgyan: MPs should not be "tied" by authorities

Defense motions petitioning to CC over legality of persecution of Armenia former deputy PM, now MP Armen Gevorgyan

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction proposes holding parliamentary debates on border tension

Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal demanding re-arrest of opposition MP

Relative calm at Yeraskh, Kut villages’ directions, says Armenia army General Staff deputy chief

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes

Azerbaijan president starts toponymic war with Armenia

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities bear responsibility for violating 2 Armenia soldiers’ right to life

Two deputy mayors of Armenia’s Goris are detained

Sotk gold mine workers returned to mine after Azerbaijan shooting stopped, says GeoProMining Gold representative

Biden allocates up to $500m to help Afghanistan refugees

357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijanis fired at several Gegharkunik Province villages, Armenia enlarged community leader says

Taliban declare ‘general amnesty’ for Afghanistan government officials

Quake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area

Armenia parliament convenes special session

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh secure 200 pilgrims’ visit to Amaras Monastery

US delegation maintains contact with Taliban in Doha

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Newspaper: Who will serve as Armenia National Security Service deputy director?

Gunmen kill 3 people, kidnap 20 in Nigeria

Political scientist: What is happening in Afghanistan can have negative impact on Armenia

Armenia opposition MP: Sotk gold mine employees evacuated from mine area

Biden defends his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

Macron: Islamist militants will seek to benefit from turmoil in Afghanistan

Armenia community leader: Azerbaijan fired shots at Sotk, Kut, Norabak, Azat villages, drones were observed