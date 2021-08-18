News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Closed discussion on border situation to be held today at 4 p.m.
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Closed discussion on border situation to be held today at 4 p.m.
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Today at 4 p.m. there will be a closed discussion on the current situation on the border. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Saghatelyan stated that representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia will also be attending the discussion, adding that the chief of the General Staff or his deputy might attend.

Leader of the opposition “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan made the proposal for the closed discussion yesterday.

On August 16, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result of response operations, the adversary’s firing was suppressed. The Azerbaijani side also opened fire on August 17, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman received a firearm injury in Sotk. The adversary has one victim and one injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting
And the adversary fired shots at the fire engine that was dispatched to the scene …
 Russia peacekeepers continue to provide security in Karabakh
They carry out tasks aimed at maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring the safety of traffic and transportation food and various goods…
 Opposition MP: Agenda put forward by Azerbaijan has been approved by Armenia?
The opening of communications, demarcation of borders, and the fulfillment of Artsakh's right to self-determination and its international recognition need to be in one single package…
 Armenia’s Sotk gold mine resumes operations in morning
But due to safety, the second shift did not work Tuesday…
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev once again makes territorial claims against Armenians
Regarding the Zangezur and Sevan regions…
 Lavrov calls on Russia vehicle carriers to consider Artsakh's transit potential
"Currently, active work is being carried out there toward infrastructure, road resumption,” said the Russian FM…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos