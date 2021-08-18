Russian and Turkish FMs discuss situation in Afghanistan

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu today discussed the situation in Afghanistan.
As reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties substantively discussed the situation in Afghanistan, expressed bilateral interest in stabilization of the situation and called on the main national forces to ensure security and law and order in the country as quickly as possible.
The foreign ministers also touched upon other issues on the bilateral and international agendas and considered the timetable for the upcoming bilateral contacts at a high level and the highest level.