Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in its “right work”. This is what Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov, touching upon Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh during which Ankara supported Baku.
Akar met Hasanov on the sidelines of the 15th International Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul, Sabah reported.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the bilateral relations and regional cooperation in the defense and security sectors.