Armenia PM: Ruling political force’s position will be important in changing system of government

YEREVAN. – The 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall] gave a new impetus to the issue in connection with constitutional amendments, and showed the extent to which the system of government that we have now meets the challenges in our country. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Wednesday while presenting the 2021-2026 program of the government of Armenia.
Touching upon the matter of changing the current system of governing in the country, Pashinyan noted that the respective decisions should be made only after discussions, noting that the position of the ruling political force will be especially important in this issue.
"There is a lot of talk about whether we should change the system of government in the country, or we should not change the system of government, but follow the path of its certain reforms. We have not set a presumption in our program. Our presumption is that we should have discussions with the broad political and public circles. The position of the ruling political force as a political force that got the people's vote will be very important here. But the position of the ruling political force should not be the only factor that will influence this decision," Pashinyan said.
According to him, there will be no public consensus on changing the system of government, as there will be different opinions on it.
"I want to bring the most obvious example, when there was a threat of a military coup in the country, it took a month to resolve this situation, and during that time what happened or did not happen and how it affected our country's security system, unfortunately, we saw it in the month of May. I believe that the lack of the possibility to quickly resolve this situation in the conditions of martial law is the obvious problem that exists in our constitutional regulations," said Nikol Pashinyan.