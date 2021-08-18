News
Arayik Harutyunyan: Situation in Artsakh is normal
Arayik Harutyunyan: Situation in Artsakh is normal
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is normal. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters after his meeting with the deputies of the ruling “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, responding to a question about the situation on the line of contact.

Asked what issues were discussed, Harutyunyan said he and the deputies had discussed all issues, including border-related, socio-economic and foreign policy issues.

When told that rumor has it that Azerbaijan has presented a deadline for the conclusion of a peace treaty, Harutyunyan said there is no such thing and he’s not aware of it.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
